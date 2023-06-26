A resolution authorizing a contract with Civil Design Inc. to build a 30-car parking lot at Des Peres City Hall has been delayed by the Des Peres Board of Aldermen pending further discussion.
The agreement is for $30,100, along with an additional appropriation of $100,000 for the design and construction of the parking lot. The lot is part of the city hall renovation project, which is scheduled to begin in January 2024.
“We should have more information on this,” said Alderman John Pound. “I understand we need parking, but this is important, and we need more discussion. It’s for $100,000, and should be reviewed.”
City Administrator Doug Harms said a work session is scheduled for June 26 to update the board on the projects.
“He (Pound) raises some legitimate points in that it would take away the green space in front of city hall, so maybe that’s not the right place. We should discuss where it should go,” Harms said.
Construction on the city hall renovation will begin on Jan. 24, 2024, and Harms said he was concerned about parking during the renovation.
“Between staging of construction equipment, materials and dumpsters, plus workers’ personal vehicles, we think we might lose half our parking for over six months,” he said. “This leaves little space for city hall employees, customers, and park patrons, and we are looking for a solution.”
Magnolia Ridge
Des Peres Aldermen will hold a public hearing on the Magnolia Ridge project on June 26. Barn Owl LLC has proposed building a residential multifamily and retail development at 13431 Manchester Road on 6.5 acres east of Sam’s Club.