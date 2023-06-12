City leaders in Webster Groves voted to grant employees a first-of-its-kind $1,500 stipend in the coming year as part of a series of budget amendments adopted on Tuesday, June 6.
The stipend amendment was one of several budgetary changes proposed by City Council Member Emerson Smith as the city works toward a final budget adoption on June 20. The stipend would go to city employees who are not part of collective bargaining units, and will supplement the proposed 4% cost-of-living increase that already is set for the 2024 fiscal year.
The stipend goes to full-time employees, but some part-time staffers with benefits will receive a prorated stipend based on their weekly hours of employment.
Police officers and firefighters in Webster Groves negotiate for their own stipends and cost-of-living increases through union representation.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold noted that the stipend is a one-time cost to the city, which is preferable to a larger and reoccurring cost-of-living increase, as city leaders are keen to balance the budget.
“We are not out of the budget woods yet,” Arnold said.
In a separate amendment from Smith’s, city leaders approved a shift in personnel expenses of more than $190,000 from the city’s general fund to a separate fund for street maintenance and improvements.
The move represents about half of the annual compensation for five staff members in the public works department. Streets are paid for by a dedicated sales tax, and the fund currently has a balance of more than $1 million. By fiscal year 2029, a balance as large as $4 million is projected in the street fund, according to Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson.
“It’s not stressed,” Peterson told the council. “This is a well-to-do fund.”
Smith said he brought forth the amendment as a means of relieving the burdens on the city’s general fund, and there are already some personnel costs paid from the street fund. His amendment simply increases the amount shifted between the two.
“We just need to keep working on cost-reducing measures,” he said at Tuesday night’s meeting.
A subsequent amendment from Smith proposed a similar shifting of personnel expenditures from the general fund to the parks fund, but it was rejected by the council.
Speaking in opposition to the amendment, several council members noted the immediate needs of recreational facilities maintenance, as Smith’s amendment would have postponed some projects to pay for the shift in personnel costs. The park fund already pays for some staff as it is, but the council voted no on the amendment out of a desire to not delay on needed projects.
“If we keep doing this, we are not going to be able to do the things we need in the parks,” City Council Member Emily Hixson Shepherd said.