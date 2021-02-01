Honoring the request of neighbors, the Rock Hill Board of Aldermen on Jan. 19 rejected a proposal by Paw Haven, Inc., to operate a dog day camp, training, boarding and grooming business on Manchester Road.
Aldermen unanimously turned down a special use permit to allow Paw Haven to operate at 9330 Manchester Road. The 4,910-square-foot building, now vacant, was the former location of No Leash Needed, also a dog day care, boarding and training facility. No Leash Needed relocated to 9710 Manchester Road in Rock Hill.
Curtis Lamb and Jason Spring, both with Paw Haven, had previously outlined plans for the facility along with precautions to be taken so as not to create a nuisance. Residents had expressed concerns about dogs barking and the possibility of dogs getting loose. Residents said these were problems that existed with the former owner.
City officials said they had received complaints about barking dogs from tenants in adjacent offices when No Leash Needed occupied the building and property. While the building fronts Manchester Road, there are two residential streets on either side: Dunkirk and Raritan drives.
The Paw Haven proposal included hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, with day care hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, with proposed hours from noon to 5 p.m.
Plans were to install a total of 60 kennels to accommodate dogs for both boarding and day care. The facility could have accommodated up to an additional 20 dogs for training and grooming purposes only.
City officials had proposed numerous restrictions to address neighbors’ concerns. Even with those proposed restrictions, many residents remained skeptical.
“My neighbors and I can remember when No Leash Needed was in that space and the constant noise disturbances we had to endure throughout their occupancy,” said Melissa Jackson of Raritan Drive. “The sound barriers that were constructed did not inhibit the noise, and additionally, I worry about the negative impact the business could have on our property values.”
Megan Brockmeier, also of Raritan Drive, echoed those concerns.
“With two young children at home it is very difficult to get them to sleep, or keep them asleep, with incessant dog barking out in the yard throughout the entire day,” she said.
“The noise coming from the facility also makes being outside in our yard or the neighborhood less enjoyable,” added Brockmeier, noting the noise would impact property values and discourage future buyers from moving into the neighborhood.
Raritan Drive resident Tracy Rankin said even though she loves dogs, the facility isn’t ideal for the neighborhood.
“I’m a dog person, but having a dog boarding facility so close to a residential neighborhood is bad for property values, not to mention the stress it causes to people and pets that live in this neighborhood,” she said.