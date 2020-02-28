The Kirkwood City Council gave the “OK” to the Sommet at Old Big Bend Homeowners Association to construct a 24-foot electronic gate across the entrance of their subdivision.
Sommet Place is a private street, terminating at Old Big Bend Road, which stretches between Big Bend Road and Craig Road, east of Interstate 270.
The homeowners’ group complained in a November letter to the council that a “high volume” of cars come down the street daily to view the unique architecture of the homes. Some of these rubber-neckers stop to burglarize homes and vandalize property, the letter said.
The council voted 5-2 to approve a resolution allowing the homeowners to build the gate. The agreement includes assurances that access will be provided for emergency vehicles and trash collection, and that traffic will not be permitted to queue up on Old Big Bend Road.
Neither the police nor fire departments had objection to the gate, assuming the assurances were kept in good faith, Public Services Director Bill Bensing told the council.
Opposing votes came from council members Nancy Luetzow and Mark Zimmer, both of whom said they did not think the city should make any special concession for a private street.