The city of Webster Groves and the local firefighters’ union have reached an agreement regarding compensation calculation issues, the city announced Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The city and the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 2665, reached the agreement prior to engaging in arbitration. Under the agreement, Webster Groves firefighters’ hourly pay will increase to compensate for the loss of pay that the corrected calculation method produced. Both parties have agreed to begin negotiating the collective bargaining agreement within 90 days.
“The city is pleased that an agreement has been reached ahead of arbitration,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said. “The agreement acknowledges the long-standing past errors in compensation calculation ... and asserts the correct framework for calculating hourly rates of pay going forward. Most importantly, this compromise recognizes the contributions of our fire department personnel.”
Webster Groves shop steward and firefighter Mike Peters said the firefighters are also glad to have reached an agreement with the city.
“We look forward to sitting down in collective bargaining and compromising to make sure errors like this don’t happen again,” he said.
In September, the firefighters’ union filed a grievance against the city shortly after city officials announced a change in the way fire department salaries would be calculated. In that announcement, the city said the new formula would result in lowering firefighters’ hourly pay as compared to past years because of overpayment issues. The city said that under the previous formula, firefighters had been overpaid $136,244 over the past two years because of an error in calculation.
Upon determining there were financial errors in the fire department payroll, the city contracted with accounting firm Rognan and Associates, which provided the financial analysis and accurate accounting of the payroll for every fire department staff member.
But fire department employees disagreed and requested arbitration in the matter, stating the formula for determining hourly rates for firefighters was not in error and that it was a formula commonly used by other local municipalities. Former Webster Groves city administrators also claimed there was no “error” and that prior city leadership used a well-established, correct and legal method to calculate salaries.