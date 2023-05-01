The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has extended the current moratorium on selling comprehensive marijuana for the next 60 days.
Aldermen want to allow the city’s planning and zoning commission more time to evaluate Amendment 3, which legalized the sale of comprehensive marijuana in Missouri, to see what regulations — if any — could be imposed on those facilities.
The Root 66 dispensary, 12905 Manchester Road, currently operates as a medicinal marijuana facility. It wants to expand to become “comprehensive” in selling both medicinal and recreational marijuana.
Root 66 is located 20 feet from Mathnasium, a tutoring center. While the proposed regulation allows a 1,000-foot buffer between a dispensary and schools, churches or child care centers, Mathnasium is not considered one of those facilities.
Des Peres resident Sandy Smith asked the board to consider licensing Mathnasium as a day care facility.
“I ask you to reconsider our duty to protect the safety and well-being of our children,” Smith said. “The location of Root 66 is wrong, and it puts our children in harm’s way.”
Breezewood Drive resident Cathleen Kolthoff had similar concerns.
“I let my kids walk up to the restaurants like Chick-fil-A or McAllister’s after school. This (Root 66) is in the middle of where kids are going to be, and I don’t want someone coming up and offering drugs,” she said. “I think putting it in our city in the middle of kids is a bad idea.”
Resident Jeanie Fluri voiced concerns about public safety.
“I read that three-fourths of sales are on the black market, so they’ll be in the parking lot making deals. It’s an adult business, and an adult business doesn’t belong in the heart of Des Peres,” Fluri said. “Do we have restrictions on where adult businesses can go? Could we find another location where the children wouldn’t be?”
After months of review, the city’s planning and zoning commission has recommended placing a proposition on the November 2024 ballot to ban comprehensive marijuana facilities within the city limits. The ban is allowed under Amendment 3, but only with 60% of voter approval.
Planning and zoning also recommends amending Des Peres’ zoning code to impose specific standards of any comprehensive marijuana facility until the election, or if the proposed ban is not approved by the required majority in 2024.
These standards include that marijuana dispensaries are to be limited to commercial zoning districts, and prohibit a dispensary within 1,000 feet of a church, school or child care center. This is the most restrictive buffer allowed under Amendment 3.
Recommendations also prohibit a comprehensive dispensary within 500 feet of a public park or recreation center, or within 300 feet of another dispensary. Drive-thru services would not be allowed.