The Webster Groves City Council is set to vote Jan. 5 on placing a use tax — covering internet purchases —on the April 2021 ballot.
A use tax is a sales tax imposed on the purchase of goods by Missouri residents and businesses from out-of-state vendors.
“A use tax would create fair competition for our local brick-and-mortar stores,” said Interim City Manager Joan Jadali. “It would provide the city an equitable amount of sales tax revenue for comparable items purchased out of state, and allow the city to once again receive revenues that have been severely diminished due to online out-of-state purchases.”
The city is proposing a 1.5% use tax. The state of Missouri has had a 4.225% use tax for many years. If approved by city voters, the total use tax for Webster Groves residents making such purchases would be 5.725%. That compares to a 9.238% sales tax paid on brick-and-mortar store purchases, which includes state, county and city taxes, Jadali said.
A proposal now before the state legislature, called the Wayfair sales tax, would allow for the collection of sales taxes on internet purchases. If passed by the state legislature this spring, Webster Groves can’t collect it unless a local use tax is in place.
Other local cities with a use tax include Clayton, Des Peres, Frontenac, Kirkwood, Maplewood, University City and Richmond Heights.
“We don’t receive the amount of sales tax we have in the past because so many purchases are being made online instead of in person from various stores,” Jadali said.
She estimated that passage of a use tax would see about $250,000 collected annually from out-of-state purchases.
Councilman David Franklin said that more than 160 cities in Missouri have already approved a use tax.
“We would not be going into uncharted waters if we did so. If anything, we’re abnormal in not having one,” Franklin said.
Missouri is one of only two states that doesn’t allow for total collection of sales tax on internet purchases.
“A use tax would ultimately help our small businesses and put them on more of an equal playing field,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch.
A letter was read from resident Daniel Bruzzini stating that Missouri already has the 14th highest sales tax in the nation, creating a financial incentive for residents to buy from online retailers. He added that “taxes discourage commerce — any new tax will increase the price of goods and services, resulting in fewer sales and less sales taxes collected.”
Franklin said that while Missouri has a high sales tax, the state income tax is the 11th lowest in the nation.