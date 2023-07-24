The Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved a bill Monday to establish regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.
The vote clears the way for Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary at 12095 Manchester Road, to apply for a conditional use permit to sell recreational marijuana.
The vote was 4-2, with Aldermen John Pound and Sean Concagh voting against the measure.
The bill requires a comprehensive dispensary to receive a permit from the city, a site-specific zoning review process looking at various factors. Criteria included in the ordinance require that the operator have a license from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and comply in full with all state rules and regulations, and levies violators a fine between $5,000 to $50,000 for each day of any violation.
The bill also provides that no comprehensive marijuana dispensary can be within 1,000 feet of a church, day care center or school — measured along the “shortest path that can be lawfully traveled by foot.”
The bill prohibits comprehensive marijuana dispensaries from locating within 500 feet of a city park or recreation center, within 120 feet of any currently existing single-family residence and within 300 feet of any other cannabis dispensary.
Roughly 50 residents attended the sometimes contentious meeting to voice their complaints to the board about having a comprehensive facility. Some residents did not want it, while others expressed a desire to see it in a different location.
Many residents said the buffer of 120 feet between the dispensary and residential homes needed to be larger. Any buffer greater than 120 feet would prevent Root 66 from using its present location for comprehensive sales.
Most comments echoed those expressed during the May 8 public hearing and subsequent board meetings addressing the alleged “evils” and detrimental health impacts of marijuana, the need to protect the children in the community from drugs and a desire for a greater residential buffer of 500 feet.
The sentiment was summed up by resident Ken Quigley when addressing the constitutional authority of the city to regulate the “time, manner and operations” of comprehensive marijuana facilities when he said: “The time is never — the location is not in Des Peres and operation does not matter.”
Alderman Pound made a motion to increase the residential buffer to 300 feet from any residential property. The amendment failed with a 2-4 vote, with only Pound and Concagh voting in favor.
The bill also establishes specific parking standards based on a parking study from local engineering firm The Lochmueller Group.
The bill requires on-site parking for any comprehensive marijuana dispensary of seven spaces for each 1,000 square feet of area within the dispensary available for customer service, plus two spaces for every three employees on the largest shift.
Alderman Concagh proposed an amendment to base the general on-site parking on gross square footage instead of public spaces, therefore requiring more parking, but that amendment was also defeated in a 2-4 vote, with only Concagh and Pound voting in favor.
Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters in November 2022, legalizes the sale and consumption of recreational marijuana in the state. The amendment gives individual cities the ability to ban the substance, should residents approve the ban with a 60% majority vote during a presidential election. The item will appear on the November 2024 municipal ballot in Des Peres.
After the meeting, Root 66 lawyer Dan Welsh spoke with the Times.
“We are pleased that the city of Des Peres finally enacted to regulate the comprehensive use,” he said. “The Root 66 team is excited to integrate into the Des Peres community and looks forward to the next chapter.”
“My Kids Are Terrified”
Hamid Hamrah, owner of Root 66, also addressed residents at the meeting.
“Recently, some of you in this room who have spoken have decided to personally attack my family,” he said. “That’s not right, and my kids are terrified. I have the emails, but won’t expose you because I don’t want to put your safety at risk.
“My 14-year-old daughter, who you exposed where she goes to school and who she swims for, doesn’t want to go to Des Peres Park or Dierbergs because she’s afraid she’s going to get kidnapped,” he continued. “We talked here tonight about buffers and children and taking care of them. What about my kids? If you don’t like my business, that’s okay, but leave my children out of it.”
Hamrah finished his remarks by saying he would take legal action should he receive any more threats to his family.
Alderman Patrick Barrett said the city administrator, city attorney and some board members had also received negative comments.
“Our city attorney is a Des Peres resident, and all he has done is give us his legal — not personal — opinion, which we hired him to do,” said Barrett. “Because some of you aren’t pleased with his opinion, his ethics have been questioned, and that’s wrong.
“Our city administrator has been accused of hiding information, and some board members have been called liars,” he added. “This isn’t Washington, D.C. This is Des Peres, and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. When this is over, I hope we can get back to being respectful.”