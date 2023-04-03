The Des Peres Board of Aldermen passed a bill allowing local prosecution for various marijuana-related violations with a maximum civil fine of $100.
Until now, Des Peres had no local law prohibiting the possession of marijuana or smoking it. Anyone under the age of 21 possessing or distributing a controlled substance or paraphernalia — except for marijuana, now legal per Amendment 3 — will be prosecuted in municipal court.
The board also passed a bill prohibiting the smoking of marijuana, marijuana-infused products or vaping in indoor public spaces. This bill mirrors the one regulating tobacco smoking.
In other marijuana-related news, Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms reminded the board that Prop M, which would place a 3% tax on marijuana sales, will be on the April 4 ballot.
“This is if we allow recreational marijuana,” he said. “We estimate it would be $85,000, assuming we have a dispensary.”
St. Louis County will also vote on a 3% tax, and there is some confusion as to whether that will be “stacked” on top of the 3% tax in Des Peres, should both measures pass at the polls next week.
“The (Missouri) Department of Revenue is taking the position that it’s not their decision whether they stack,” Harms said. “Would we get 3% and the county would get 3% for a total of 6%, or would there be some other arrangement where we split it, or if it only applies to unincorporated areas? This will, no doubt, be settled by the state supreme court in the next couple of years.”