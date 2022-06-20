The difficult decisions Webster Groves city officials say are needed to balance the budget are now personal for several employees. The city recently eliminated four and a half positions for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
One of those positions belongs to Steve Clark, a 21-year employee whose tenure as the recreation manager for Webster Groves Recreation Center will end on June 30.
“I’m obviously very disappointed in their decision,” Clark said. “I’m just taking this as an opportunity to refresh, reenergize and spend time with my kids this summer figuring it all out.”
Clark’s is one of two full time positions being eliminated in the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department. He and Administrative Coordinator Michelle Clemens — who was also laid off — had more than 40 years of service between them.
In addition to layoffs in the Parks and Recreation Department, others whose jobs were terminated include: Mark McReynolds, a code enforcement officer; Dorothy McFerrin, an administrative assistant with the fire department; and part-time prosecuting attorney assistant Carol McClure.
The job eliminations were announced on Thursday, June 9, two days after the Webster Groves City Council discussed making roughly $1 million in budget cuts.
Jeanne Samson, who has worked at the recreation center since 1994, sent an email to the mayor and city council on June 6 expressing her concerns about planned budget cuts, particularly those affecting parks and recreation. Her letter is public record and was provided by the city.
“I am very concerned about the budget deficit, but I am also concerned that so many of the budget cuts I’ve heard about seem to be affecting the parks and recreation department,” she stated in her letter.
“One of the first cuts was the meager sick days and vacation days awarded to permanent part-time employees who worked 20 or more hours per week year-round,” Samson continued. “This was one ‘perk’ that helped me continue to work at the Webster Groves Recreation Center (despite modest pay) for over 26 years ... Instead of being rewarded for their hard work, these small rewards have been canceled, making staff members angry and depressed.”
City officials, who are eyeing the proposed budget which includes about $1 million in cuts, said all of the city’s departments have been impacted in some way by reductions.
City Manager Marie Peoples said years of increasing costs and flat revenues have forced the city to make significant cuts to bring its budget into balance and maintain a healthy reserve.
“Because 76% of our budget costs are personnel, position eliminations are necessary,” she said. “The city recognizes that staff eliminations and reorganizing of job duties affects employees in a very serious way. None of these decisions have been made lightly. However, the city is also in a financial situation that needs to be remedied and we must be stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
As the city works to bring its expenditures in line with its revenues, with a goal of eliminating its deficit over the next three years, 11 vacant positions were frozen in fiscal year 2022. Those include three police officer positions that have consistently been vacant, two street maintenance positions, two parks maintenance positions, a geographic information systems coordinator, a customer support supervisor, a city planner and a public works engineer. These positions, Peoples said, were frozen through attrition, meaning the positions were vacant.
The city said no positions are being permanently eliminated, but it also has no immediate plans to fill them. City officials also said it’s likely additional staff reductions will be needed, though there are a small number of open positions that have been evaluated and determined to be essential.
“We will continue to evaluate open positions moving forward to determine if they should be frozen, restructured or filled,” Peoples said. “The city will need to reduce roughly $509,000 from the general fund in the next year to reach the $1 million target that was set by council to reduce the structural deficit. This can be done in several ways; however, it is likely that additional staff reductions will occur.”
Peoples said these are difficult decisions that have been delayed longer in Webster Groves than in some municipalities that were forced to make cuts during the pandemic.
“The city values its employees,” Peoples said. “While many businesses and municipalities furloughed staff during the pandemic shutdown, the city kept staff ‘whole’ during the shutdown, even at parks and recreation when programs were closed. Unfortunately, the city’s revenues have not rebounded.”
Simultaneous with budget cuts, the city must plan for capital improvement expenditures and uses for the $4.6 million available through the American Rescue Plan. So far, city officials have earmarked roughly $2.8 million of the funds for programs, including electric vehicles, electric charging stations, solar roofs, bicycle/pedestrian/traffic-calming improvements and a new fire department ladder truck.
Some residents have questioned the capital expenditures and suggested that money should be used to retain employees, but Peoples said both capital improvement and American Rescue Plan funds must be allocated for specific uses.
“Capital improvement funds, by law and the will of the voters to adopt the tax, must be used for capital projects and not for staff costs,” she said. “While we are adjusting and right-sizing our staff numbers, we are obligated to take care of the city’s buildings and supplies. Staff members will continue to need the proper tools and vehicles to be effective in their jobs and to meet the needs of residents.”
Items such as electric vehicles, charging stations and other one-time purchases that will be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds make financial sense because they will offer savings to the city over time, Peoples said.
“To pay for employee benefits and salaries out of the ARP would only postpone staff layoffs and position eliminations,” she said.
The city is set to adopt the FY23 budget at its next meeting on June 21. All budget materials are available at webstergrovesmo.gov/budget.