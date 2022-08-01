Shrewsbury residents meeting certain income requirements soon could be eligible for up to $5,000 of federal grant money toward home improvements.
As part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, Shrewsbury will again receive a total of $20,000. Each year, CDBG provides funds to eligible cities and counties to improve living conditions for low- to moderate-income residents.
There are four categories of grant-eligible projects under the program: Infrastructure and Public Facilities Improvements, Clearance Activities, Public Services and Rehabilitation and Preservation Activities. St. Louis County’s Home Improvement Program (HIP) is funded by CDBG and provides technical advice and financial assistance to qualified homeowners for a variety of home repairs. Under HIP, applicants can receive up to $5,000 for home improvements through a five-year forgivable loan agreement.
In past years, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen agreed to spend a portion of the funds on infrastructure improvements in eligible areas of the city, but last year allocated the entire $20,000 toward home improvements. There are currently six residents on the city’s HIP wait list and during a public hearing on Tuesday, city officials recommended once again earmarking the entirety of grant funds for eligible residents’ use.
To apply for HIP funds, homeowners can contact St. Louis County Human Services Office of Community Development at 314-615-4025.