Des Peres resident Joe Oates won’t be able to hold his “Happy Bee Music Festivale” in Des Peres Park because of city ordinances that prevent holding private events in city parks.
Oates had requested to hold the festival in the park and donate funds to help children obtain singing or music lessons.
In his petition to the Des Peres Board of Aldermen, Oates said that he hoped the music festival would be an annual event that would, perhaps, eventually draw thousands of attendees. He had a commitment from KSHE radio to help advertise the event.
“As great as an idea this is, our ordinances do not allow for this use, only city-sponsored,” said Des Peres City Attorney Chris Graville. “If we say yes to one person, then we have to allow the use to others. This is not about the type of event, it’s about having it in a public facility.”
While Oates said he had obtained approval from the Des Peres Parks and Recreation Department, he had actually received a picnic shelter reservation for a “personal event” for 100 people or less, according to City Administrator Doug Harms.
Oates said he had also talked with the Des Peres Department of Public Safety about police support for the event. Harms said Oates had left a voice message for the director, but did not have a conversation about any details.
Oates said he would ask St. Louis County to sponsor the event, noting that county restaurants are allowed outdoor music.
“They are doing that with permits granted under unusual circumstances because of COVID. Those permits will expire on Sept. 15,” Harms said.
Unable to hold his charitable event, Oates said he plans to protest the next time the city holds an event in Des Peres Park.