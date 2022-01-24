I just read the article “Webster Groves: Forecast Shows Growing Deficits Over The Next 5 Years.” I found the article rather amusing, but certainly more bothersome.
Eric Peterson, city manager and director of finance for Webster Groves, pointed out in the article that we do not have a sustainable trend of revenues to meet the city’s growing expenses. It was also accurately pointed out by Karen Alexander, a council member, that the downward trends have been developing over some time.
So what does the city council do? They vote down the Douglass Hill project, which would have brought in revenues that our city desperately needs. It’s a shame that the city council we depend upon continues to make poor judgments and/or no judgments at all. Much like Nero, they continue to fiddle while Webster Groves metaphorically burns.
Thank goodness a new mayor is on the horizon. We can only hope new leadership will come up with new ideas and endorse measures to generate revenue besides having the Webster cops hand out more parking and speeding tickets, depending on recreation fees, etc. Granted these things bring in some dollars, but this is like spitting in the ocean when we’re talking about an $8 million deficit by fiscal year 2027.
Gary James Gray
Webster Groves