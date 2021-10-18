The Des Peres Board of Aldermen needs more information before spending $235,000 with Trane US, Inc. for upgrades to city building HVAC systems.
In September 2014, the city contracted with Trane for energy-related and mechanical equipment improvements to the Des Peres Government Center, Public Safety Building, the Lodge at Des Peres, and the Street Garage for a cost of $3.54 million.
“Last spring, at Trane’s suggestion, we upgraded our filters that would remove particles in the air,” City Administrator Doug Harms said. “This upgrade to the highest level was based on the equipment we had, and it cost $10,000”
These latest improvements, at a cost of $235,000, would detect and kill all viruses, including COVID-19 and flu, on contact Harms said.
“Do we have any data from Trane’s engineers on what this $235,000 would do to improve air quality?” asked Board Member John Pound. “I’m concerned about spending our money for something that may or may not have any noticeable benefits.
Harms said the current system doesn’t remove viruses.
“It removes, dust, dirt mold, but this upgraded system attaches to viruses and kill them,” Harms said.
Harms said the project qualifies for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Right now, we’re not confident we can get it approved in terms of reimbursement,” he said.
The board voted to hear more information from Hastings+Chivetta, developers of the Lodge, and Trane Company before making a decision.