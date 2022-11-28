The Des Peres Board of Aldermen will have to figure out how to handle the sale of recreational marijuana now that Missouri voters have passed Amendment 3 legalizing it.
The Missouri State Department of Health will begin issuing rules and regulations on license requests on Dec. 1, and the amendment becomes law 30 days after the election on Dec. 8.
“While 53% of the state approved the amendment, 51.1% of Des Peres voted against and 49.2% were in favor,” said Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms.
Harms explained that Amendment 3 allows a city or county to prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries in their communities if 60% of voters approve that prohibition. He added that it must be on the same ballot as a presidential election, which wouldn’t be until November 2024.
“The dilemma is what do we do in the next two years,” Harms said at last week’s Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting.
At its Sept. 12 meeting, the board granted Root 66, 12095 Manchester Road, a permit for a medical dispensary.
At that meeting, the board also passed a resolution to impose a moratorium of 90 days should Amendment 3 pass. This moratorium would go into effect after the Missouri legislature issues final rules and regulations on comprehensive marijuana facilities.
“That moratorium will give us time to understand the state regulations and consider what, if any, local zoning rules might be appropriate for Des Peres to take,” Harms said.
“If we do nothing, then comprehensive marijuana dispensaries would be a permitted zoning use like any other retail establishment,” he explained. “If we amend our zoning code to require a permit like we did for medical marijuana dispensaries, the city will look at impacts like traffic and parking on a site-by-site basis.”
Harms said the other possibility would be to prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries, but reminded the board that would have to be done by voters on the November 2024 ballot.
The board discussed the possibility of putting a 3% marijuana tax on recreational sales if a prohibition isn’t passed by voters.
One resident asked about the current status of Root 66, which is limited to medical marijuana only, and would need an amendment to convert to a comprehensive dispensary.
“Root 66 has recently filed detailed construction plans for building renovations that are under review by our building official,” Harms said. “They tell us they have their contracts set to go as soon as we approve final plans.”