Webster Groves residents who routinely allow their dogs off leash at Blackburn Park may want to think twice before continuing to do so, now that police are enforcing the leash law.
“It’s never been legal for dogs to run off leash in Blackburn or any other park. The department is required to enforce our leash law ordinance,” said Lt. Erich Weimer of the Webster Groves Police Department. “We love pets just as much as the next person. However, the safety and well-being of the community is our main focus.”
Weimer said in past years there have been complaints about dogs and cats off leash in public parks. The police department asks for the public’s cooperation in keeping their pets on a leash — for the safety of those in the community as well the safety of their pets.
“Although we love our pets, animals can be unpredictable and at times do things that would normally be out of character, such as attacking another animal or person,” Weimer said. “I am also aware of times when an animal off-leash has wandered into the street and been struck by a car. These incidents are tragic and only take a second of inattention to occur.”
Weimer said a quick search of department records shows that 10 dog bites have been reported in the city since July 2020. Owners typically face fines and the cost of medical bills. In the case of a dog bite, an owner must provide proof of vaccination and the dog is quarantined for 10 days. If proof of vaccination is not provided, the owner is given a 72-hour notice to get their pet vaccinated. Failure to do so may lead to increased fines.
The law for dogs (and cats) off leash is called “running at large” and is defined as “any dog when off the premises of its owner and not restrained by a competent person, or creating a public nuisance, or not wearing a collar with appropriate tags attached.” The ordinance also notes that it is unlawful for the owner of any dog (or cat) to permit the pet to run at large. The penalty for dogs at large is typically fines and court fees.