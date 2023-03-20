I am a citizen who votes and am extremely concerned about the inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and regulations in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
Here is a sampling of incidents I’ve witnessed in the past few months:
1. Speeding: Cars on main roads going 20-30 mph over the limit, cars on interstates going 40-plus mph over the limit.
2. Motorcycles driving erratically, i.e. three motorcyclists popping wheelies and racing in between lanes of traffic on Lindbergh Boulevard. When I honked my horn one of them brandished a pistol. I would have reported them, but none of them had license plates.
3. Cars running red lights, even passing other stopped cars to do so.
4. Cars racing in and out of traffic on interstates 55 and 270.
5. Cars and motorcycles with very loud (or nonexistent) mufflers in residential areas.
6. Cars driving with temporary tags (cardboard plates) upwards of a year and a half since the date they expired.
Please contact the appropriate officials and stress that the traffic laws need to be enforced for the safety of us all.
The recent onslaught of car accidents, pedestrian injuries and fatalities can and must be eliminated through adequate traffic enforcement (maybe bring back red light cameras and auto radar speeding tickets). Otherwise, this terrible situation will continue and only get worse.
Don Evans
Kirkwood