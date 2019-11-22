It seems the plans for an electronic city hall sign for Kirkwood is underway, despite going against district regulations on the books. There is a prohibition on electronic signs within the boundaries of the downtown Kirkwood historic district, but Mr. Hannon’s article (“Plans For Electronic City Hall Sign Underway,” Webster-Kirkwood Times, Nov. 15, 2019 issue) states that “it might be time to give it a bit of a stretch, according to the very body charged with enforcing it — the city council.”
Whether any sign is needed is a matter for the council to decide, but the approach of “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” is the ubiquitous approach to laws now. If they impede one’s agenda, then ignore them.
Kirkwood