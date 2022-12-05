Discussion regarding a street widening project for East Madison Avenue continued at the most recent Oakland Board of Aldermen meeting.
A preliminary plan was introduced in October to remove the crowning in the middle of the street causing drainage problems. East Madison is more narrow in some parts than at each end, with an average width of 23.2 feet. Proposed reconstruction would widen the street to 25 feet.
Several residents of East Madison Avenue have voiced concerns that the proposal could damage several trees along the street. Among them are Eileen Hutcheson and Kathleen Riordan, who hired a certified arborist from Davey Resource Group to assess the trees.
At the Nov. 16 Oakland Board of Aldermen meeting, Hutcheson asked who would pay for the removal and remediation of dead trees, and who would compensate residents if they had to do it themselves.
“I talked to a man who said he charged as much as $17,000 to remove a large tree,” Hutcheson said.
Oakland Mayor Andy Stewart had no answers, and said that to his knowledge, the city has never been asked to pay for construction damage done to a tree.
“The city isn’t liable for anything on the street right of way,” he said. “I can’t predict or answer that now, and I hope we don’t have to replace any.”
The city of Oakland hired Andy Haskenhoff, a master certified forester from Glendale, to advise Oakland City Engineer Grant Stecher on the status of trees on East Madison Avenue.
“The forester has been directed to represent the city and has been authorized to only talk to Grant and city officials,” Mayor Stewart said. “He is on call when Grant needs him.
“When he’s on site, he will certainly advise residents on the process,” Stewart continued. “We want to do this project properly and with utmost care because nobody is interested in damaging trees.”
Stewart said no changes to the preliminary street widening plan have been discussed, but that when updates are made, Oakland’s city engineer will share them with East Madison residents.
“Any expense, including all of the hypothetical situations Hutcheson mentioned, would only be paid for by the city of Oakland if the board voted to pay for the expense,” the mayor said. “More than likely, they would only entertain such an expense if the master-certified arborist deemed the damage was caused by the construction.”
Oakland City Engineer Stecher said that a resident’s right of way is seven and a half feet from the edge of the street to the property line.
“People don’t realize their property line sits that far back because they maintain that property,” he said. “It’s like an easement and belongs to the city.”
He added that if the city must “disturb” anything on the right of way, officials will notify the homeowner so they can make plans to transplant.