The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen is expected to vote in January on a pair of proposals for tax increases — a dedicated property tax to help support the uniformed employees’ pension fund and a use tax. Both will likely appear on the April 6 ballot.
Rock Hill City Administrator Jennifer Yackley said the board is talking to citizens about the proposals and seeking residents’ comments and feedback.
During recent virtual public presentations, Yackley said city revenues are suffering due to COVID-19 restrictions, and because of the closure of several city businesses including Lucky’s Market, Stein Mart and a McDonald’s restaurant. Additionally, the Tuesday Morning store in Rock Hill has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“The city is currently seeing a 10% decrease in sales tax revenue compared to 2019,” Yackley said.
In addition, she said telephone franchise fees are decreasing each year as residents continue to opt for cell phones over land lines.
To help cut general fund expenses, the city has reduced staff and is contracting with Kirkwood’s finance department rather than using its own staff person. Rock Hill is also contracting with Brentwood and the East Central Dispatching Center (eight cities share the cost) for police and fire dispatching.
Rock Hill has also increased employee contributions for health insurance and dental premiums. Still, general fund revenues are not keeping up with expenses, according to Yackey.
“Over 10 years, revenues have grown by 3%, but expenses have grown by 11% — we’re coming to the end of our rope,” she said, adding the result is that the city is now dipping into reserves by at least $150,000 a year.
One tax proposal would allow for a dedicated real estate tax to fund the Uniformed Employees’ Pension Plan, which provides pensions for uniformed police and fire employees hired before 2003. There are eight employees within the plan, as well as 17 retirees.
“The city should be paying $295,000 a year to fully fund the Uniformed Employees’ Pension Plan, but our budget can only afford between $125,000 and $150,000 a year,” Yackley said.
A dedicated property tax for pensions would allow the city to move the Uniformed Employees’ Pension Plan to the state-sponsored LAGERS pension plan for future administration of it. The state-sponsored plan covers all other city employees. The move would reduce the city’s annual pension payment obligation.
The proposed tax would be 23 cents per $100,000 of assessed valuation, and would raise $311,200 annually. The cost to an owner of a home appraised at $150,000 would be $5.46 a month, according to Yackley. Other area cities that have such a tax include Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Glendale and Brentwood.
A second tax being considered for Rock Hill would be a tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors that ship products to customers in Missouri. It would not apply to purchases made from a Missouri retailer on the internet because state sales tax already applies.
The use tax would be imposed directly on the person who uses or consumes the product and would be applied at the same rate as the 1.5% Rock Hill local sales tax.
“For Rock Hill, this would be about $100,000 to $130,000 a year. More than 200 cities in Missouri have such a tax, as do 30 in St. Louis County,” Yackley said.
Common payers of the tax would be commercial construction contractors, businesses buying supplies from out of state, and residents making internet and mail order purchases from out-of-state vendors, according to Yackley. The state of Missouri has had a 4.225% use tax for decades.
Rock Hill Mayor Edward Mahan said he supports the tax-hike proposals.
“Despite economic growth in the last few years, our general fund continues to struggle,” he said. “We’ve made attempts in the last 10 years to aid the pension fund without affecting service levels. We need to stabilize that fund.”