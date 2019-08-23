To allow work on a variety of needed storm water capital projects that otherwise would be delayed, the Webster Groves City Council is set to discuss a proposal by Metropolitan Sewer District to restore a residential property tax next year for city residents.
At an Aug. 20 city council meeting, MSD Program Manager Rebecca Losli said a similar proposal is being made to communities throughout the district’s coverage area.
Webster Groves is located within three MSD taxing subdistricts: one for operations, one for maintenance and the other for construction improvement funds, Losli said.
Each subdistrict is authorized to levy a tax of up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation. Historically, that funding was used to fund storm water-related activities within the boundaries of each subdistrict, she said.
In conjunction with voter approval of MSD’s Prop S in 2016 for operation and maintenance services, the tax rates in all these subdistricts are now set at zero, though the taxing authority remains.
However, MSD’s Prop S in 2019 — to fund capital improvement projects and address issues related to flooding and erosion — failed at the polls, though a majority of Webster Groves voters supported the proposal.
Losli said that if operations, maintenance and construction improvement fund taxes are reinstituted in Webster Groves, its three subdistricts could generate revenue to be used for construction of storm water capital projects within the city.
“Although these taxing districts cannot fund comprehensive or extensive storm water capital improvements, they can enable MSD to construct some high priority projects,” Losli said, adding such projects generally address erosion and flooding.
If reinstituted in Webster Groves, the property tax rates would vary depending on the subdistrict where a person lives. The owner of a $100,000 home in the Deer Creek subdistrict would pay an extra $14.82 a year — that cost would be an extra $14.44 in the Gravois Creek subdistrict and an extra $12.73 in the Seminary Branch subdistrict.
Should Webster officials support reinstitution of the tax, one funding option – which Mayor Gerry Welch said the city is likely to pursue – would be for monies generated within the city to be split 50/50 between MSD and the city.
Webster could then use its portion to have MSD address priority storm water issues determined by the city. MSD would use the remainder of the funds to plan, design and construct projects based on its own priorities.
Should the city approve the residential tax hike — a decision is needed by Sept. 18 — MSD’s Board of Trustees would vote by Dec. 31 on re-establishing the subdistrict rates.
“Based on their votes in April of this year (MSD’s Prop S), our people support turning these tax rates back on,” said Welch. “We want to ensure that funding will go to city projects, with us being able to directly prioritize projects using half that funding. There are a lot of city needs to be addressed and, if we don’t support this, we could go many years without work on projects.”