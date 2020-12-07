Webster Groves is considering placing a use tax covering internet purchases,on the April 2021 ballot.
During a Dec. 1 Webster Groves City Council work session, Mayor Gerry Welch said Missouri is one of two states that doesn’t allow for total collection of sales tax on internet purchases. A proposal now before the state legislature called the Wayfair sales tax would allow for the collection of sales taxes on internet purchases. Should it pass this spring, Webster Groves would not collect any sales taxes until a use tax is in place in the city, Welch said.
A local use tax would apply to purchases made from out-of-state vendors that ship products to customers in Missouri. It would not apply to internet purchases made from a Missouri retailer because state sales tax already applies.
The tax would be imposed directly on the person who uses or consumes the product and would be applied at the same rate as the 1.5% Webster Groves local sales tax for purchases made in a brick and mortar store. Common payers of the tax would be commercial construction contractors, businesses buying supplies from out of state, and residents making internet and mail order purchases from out-of-state vendors.
Missouri has had a 4.225% use tax for many years. Online retail sales continue to increase, city officials said.
“Many cities around us have had a use tax approved by voters,” Welch said.
The council is expected to continue discussion on the matter during its Dec. 15 work session. The deadline to place an item on the April ballot is Jan. 26.