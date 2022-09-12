Abby Deshane lives at 839 N. Forest Ave. in Webster Groves — or she did until July 26, when floodwaters destroyed her home. Deshane describes the past seven weeks as a nightmare, bouncing among city officials, emergency management agencies and insurance agents.
During a city council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Deshane joined residents of five other properties in Webster Groves whose homes were heavily damaged during the historic July flooding — all of whom want to know if the city is willing and able to buy their homes.
“I had to buy flood insurance to get a mortgage. I purchased additional insurance and it got me $18,000 for everything I’ve ever owned,” Deshane said. “I can only pay rent and mortgage for a very short amount of time. I have to move on with my life, and I honestly don’t know what do to.”
Councilman David Franklin asked Deshane if there is anything more she thinks the city should be doing to assist her and other flood victims.
“My insurance is insisting that I rebuild, remediate and restore my house or they’re not going to give me the kind of money like the six figures I would get to fix it up. So I want to know what Webster expects me to do,” Deshane said. “I’m ready to call a flipper, but I think this is a great opportunity for Webster. I know you’ll get feedback from people who don’t want to see their tax dollars get spent on a bunch of poor properties that stupid people bought. Well, that’s a part of Webster, and it’s a beautiful corner of Webster. We’ve paid our taxes. Some have lived there for over 30 years. We deserve something.”
A buyout is not as clearcut as the city deciding to purchase homes from flood victims. First, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must determine that the home is substantially damaged. In the case of the six residential properties most heavily damaged in Webster, that designation has been made and the city has notified those residents, according to Travis Ham, planning and development’s building commissioner.
Next, the city must submit notice of interest paperwork to FEMA signaling its willingness to consider a buyout.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples emphasized the notice of interest is not a commitment to buy the properties, but confirmed that the city does intend to submit the paperwork by FEMA’s Sept. 23 deadline.
Even if the city is willing to purchase the eligible homes, it would need FEMA approval to do so. It also would need FEMA to determine what portion of the homes’ value federal emergency funds would cover.
That amount could vary for the six eligible properties in Webster, but could be up to 75% of the value of each home as appraised by St. Louis County. The city of Webster Groves would need to cover the remaining portion of the home value, as well as demolition expenses and closing costs on each property. Those properties would then no longer be eligible as building sites.
In total, Ham estimates the city’s cost could be about $500,000.
“There’s not one of us who doesn’t wish we could just snap our fingers and buy you out,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold told flood victims at Tuesday’s council meeting. “Unfortunately, I can’t give you a quick answer. We’ve got a lot of unknowns and I’m sorry about that. We’re working through the process, but we’re not going to get it done quickly.”
A representative from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) who was scheduled for Tuesday night’s flood presentation but was unavailable to attend, is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 20 to provide residents and council members with any additional or updated information regarding state and federal emergency management resources and timelines.
City officials have met with executives at the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) to explore what projects are planned that will help mitigate flood impacts in the future. MSD officials are expected to be at a city council meeting in October to discuss those projects and are planning community events during which residents can meet one-on-one with MSD representatives to discuss their specific issues.