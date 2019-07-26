Those neighboring a proposed bed and breakfast at 627 Hickory Hollow Lane in Kirkwood have some concerns.
At the July 18 Kirkwood City Council meeting resident Adam Roth seeking a permit for a bed and breakfast at his 7,500-square-foot home. The council is expected to vote on the proposal on Aug. 1.
Kirkwood City Planner Jonathan Raiche said he had been notified that cars with out-of-state license plates have been seen at the home, suggesting that Roth is operating an Airbnb.
“The owner is asking us for forgiveness rather than permission. It’s no surprise that likely a number of Airbnb sites are operating here that Kirkwood isn’t aware of,” Council Member Nancy Luetzow said.
Raiche said the city has had few, if any, complaints about such facilities, and that Roth quickly acted to resolve the issue.
Roth said he’d had roommates at the home in past years and started short-term rentals with Airbnb in November.
If approved, this would be the only bed and breakfast legally operating in Kirkwood. Two bed and breakfasts have operated in the past, Raiche said. The permit could be revoked if there’s an adverse effect on the neighborhood, according to Raiche.
Ruth Shaw, of Hickory Hollow, opposes the plan, saying she is concerned about additional traffic to the neighborhood.
Greg Hardy, also of Hickory Hollow, agreed.
“I wonder if the council would approve a bed and breakfast within 100 yards of their homes,” he said.