The city of Webster Groves has partnered with Hicks-Carter-Hicks, a consulting firm specializing in diversity, equity and inclusion, and is asking residents to take a survey related to these topics.
To better understand how the community perceives the city related to its efforts in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, the city wants to hear directly from residents.
Access the online survey at www.questionpro.com/t/AEO9yZosJO to share perceptions of Webster Groves as it relates to these topics.
Hicks-Carter-Hicks will use the information to create a detailed report highlighting the city’s strengths, areas for development and challenges. Additionally, Hicks-Carter-Hicks will provide recommendations designed to provide a roadmap to support the city in continuing to promote these important ideals in the community.