A magic bullet is a solution that hits the target, bypassing a thicket of intervening obstacles as if they were not there. It is not a phrase frequently used, and, on questions of planning and zoning, virtually never.
But that fairly describes the progress of a petition before the Kirkwood City Council from Consort Homes, LLC (doing business as The Townes at Geyer Grove LLC), which succeeded where many others had failed in rezoning a 1.9-acre tract at 11204–11224 Big Bend Blvd.
The lot is bounded on the north by Big Bend Boulevard, on the east by a Phillips 66 gas station, and on the west by the Green Tree Montessori pre-school. The eastern line is formed by the tracks of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, which slice between the property and adjacent residences, creating the unusual trapezoidal shape that made the parcel an aggravation to designers of previously rejected project proposals.
Five single-family rental houses now occupy the property — all slated for demolition now that a redevelopment plan at last has been approved. The Kirkwood City Council on Jan. 16 approved an ordinance rezoning the parcel to the R-5 multi-family category, and also approved The Townes’ site plan calling for 24 row houses.
Three other rezoning proposals for the parcel had been brought to council over the past 11 years — the most recent less than one year ago — only to be shot down in an onslaught of opposition, always vocal and sometimes virulent, from local residents.
The virtual absence of such protestation was the distinction that made the difference this time. At the council’s Dec. 19 public hearing, only one speaker opposed the Townes’ petition — a resident who calmly and courteously stated he was “not too much in favor” of the petitioner’s plan.
Previous petitions called for, in chronological order, a strip mall, a medical office building and a residential development with 48 rental units. The Townes project called for only half that number of units, all owner-occupied. Furthermore, there was an elaborately detailed landscaping plan, drafted in consultation with the city’s arborist and the owner of the neighboring Montessori school. The development’s contribution to traffic congestion was minimized with a traffic plan providing only one entrance/exit, set it as far as possible from the bottleneck intersection just east of the property, where Big Bend, South Geyer Road and the Burlington Northern tracks converge.
Just to make sure the way would be as smooth as possible, the developer studied minutes from public hearings where previous proposals had foundered. A key point learned: A sophisticated irrigation plan would be required to preserve a large post oak on the property that was dear to residents of the area.
The result was a magical ride for the Townes rezoning petition, threading smoothly through all the traps and tangles that had ensnared all previous proposals.
“We’re very excited by the project,” said Brad Goss, attorney for the developer. “The process has worked. We have gotten good feedback along the way from the planning and zoning commission and the (site plan) subcommittee,” Goss said. “We’ve tried to listen and respond in a positive way.”
“It appears that they did their homework,” said Mayor Tim Griffin. “We didn’t hear any complaints; no one seemed to be upset about the plan.”