The Webster Groves City Council recently approved sign code amendments clarifying the placement of political signs on public property.
Mara Perry, director of planning and development, said with this being an election year, questions have come up about the placement of political signs, especially in regard to the city’s recreation complex and the Webster Groves Public Library.
The changes, which the council passed at its Oct. 20 meeting, state that signs must be entirely on private property, except on election day, when signs can be located on polling place properties. Signs at those locations must be a minimum of 25 feet from the outer door of the polling place building. Signs cannot be affixed or erected in the right-of-way adjacent to polling locations or on utility poles.
Polling place signs are allowed from 8 p.m. on the day prior to the election until 7 a.m. on the day following the election.
Note: The council has changed the date of its first November meeting to Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to the Nov. 3 election.