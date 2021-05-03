St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was joined by the city of St. Louis’ Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday morning to announce a new public health order in both jurisdictions that significantly eases restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
Under the Reopen STL order, there is no limit on building capacity as long as a distance of six feet between individuals or dining groups is maintained. Face masks are still required to enter any business in the city or county, but they may be removed in outdoor settings.
The full text of the order is available at https://tinyurl.com/a8mdx24c.
The county also has issued guidelines for specific business sectors impacted by the pandemic. Under the new order, many of these guidelines have been simplified and some businesses are now advised to consult CDC guidance. Those documents can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2uuxy4av.
Both Page and Jones emphasized that these new guidelines are only possible because of the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. Residents of either the city or county may walk into the vaccine center at The Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza, any day of the week. Those using public transit may request a free pass. Information about many other vaccine opportunities is available at www.stlcorona.com.