St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.