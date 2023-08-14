The Oakland Board of Aldermen has approved a bid from Kuesel Excavating Company to begin work on the Minturn Park/Trellis Lane project for flood remediation.
Oakland City Administrator Helmut Starr said although he sent out seven bid requests, only Kuesel responded. Kuesel’s bid was $7,400 for Minturn Park, and $10,300 for Trellis Lane and Oakland Avenue.
“While these projects would help with moderate to heavy rains, heavy rains with major flooding will still be an issue,” Board Member Susan Lueker said. “We can’t solve the major flooding problem, just the moderate rains.”
Oakland City Engineer Dan Wind said the Minturn Park project would take the swale back toward Argonne to capture some of the water coming out of the park to go back into Gravois Creek. However, he said this would not help during big rains when the creek overflows.
City Administrator Starr said the Trellis/Oakland project involved more than regrading the ditch.
“The problem that we have is the shoulder of the road is going to get undermined,” he said. “Dan planned to create a larger slope on the roadside, making it move over to the neighbor’s side.
“I’ve spoken with the neighbor, and she’s agreed to give us an easement,” Starr added. “We also have to clear out a bunch of trees.”
Board Member Emily Heaton said the city should move on the project because residents have been waiting.
“Many of these folks remember the floods last August and know we’ve been discussing it,” she said.
The board unanimously approved Kuesel’s bid for the project.
Regarding the Madison Avenue project, City Engineer Wind said the city could not go out to bid until it received approval from the Metropolitan Sewer District.
New Parking Rules For RVs
The Oakland Board of Aldermen also approved a change in parking rules for newly purchased recreational vehicles.
According to the bill, parking for new recreational vehicles should be behind the “as built” line. Oakland City Administrator Helmut Starr said the goal is to get RVs parked in a side or rear yard behind the front façade or “as built” line of the primary structure.
“That is, behind the front wall of the house so that the RV is not projecting into the front yard, even if it’s on a driveway,” he said.
Oakland City Attorney Gramman described the “as built” line as imagining a line running parallel to the front of the building, stretching from one side of the lot to the other.
“The vehicle could be parked anywhere past that line unless the lot is a corner lot, in which case there would be two intersecting ‘front’ lines,” he said.
Gramman said the changes will not apply to recreational vehicles already in place, “but if they are sold or destroyed, the nonconforming use will cease unless replaced with an RV of the same type or smaller.”
Grandfathered RVs can park in the front, side, and back yards.