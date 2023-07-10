A proposed restaurant was met with both support and concerns at a public hearing late last month in Shrewsbury.
Kenrick PM, LLC, is petitioning the city for a special use permit that would allow the company to build and operate a “family style” restaurant within the existing Kenrick Plaza located at 7401 Watson Road. The retail center already is home to health care, fitness and grocery businesses, but “My Place” would be a full-service restaurant serving daily breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The restaurant would have both indoor and outdoor seating, capacity for 325 people (68 outside, the rest inside) and boast a unique “self-serve draft beer taps for up to 60 beer varieties,” as well as a music stage, according to documents submitted to the city.
Shrewsbury’s planning commission gave its approval to the permit with the stipulations that the outdoor seating area must close no later than 9 p.m. and that there would be no outdoor music.
Speaking on behalf of Kenrick PM, owner Sandeep “Sunny” Bhalla said public demand for sit-down dining is the motivation behind “My Place.”
“The community wanted to see a restaurant because they say they have to go very far for a nice sit-down place,” Bhalla said, explaining that the restaurant would serve as both a family-friendly cafe by day and sports bar by night.
During the recent hearing on the matter, several residents voiced both support and concern for the proposed restaurant. Supporters echoed Bhalla in noting that Shrewsbury lacks sit-down dining and thus loses revenue to neighboring communities.
Detractors countered that the area is already traffic burdened with retailers like Wal-Mart and Aldi, and added that the restaurant would worsen an already congested exit to Watson Road.
The Shewsbury Board of Aldermen held a first reading of the ordinance that would permit “My Place” to go forward during its June 27 work session. The matter will come back before the board for possible approval later this month.
New Clerk Named
Also during the board’s June 27 work session, Shrewsbury appointed and swore in new City Clerk Spencer Owens.
Previous clerk Elliot Brown recently left Shrewsbury for a job with another municipality. Former police chief Jeff Keller has been helping the city with clerk duties during the past month and will stay on to help Owens get his footing.
“Spencer is young, he is energetic, and I know he is going to help us do good things here in the city,” said Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini.