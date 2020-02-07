We are three neighbors with a combination of 64 years living on Bach Road and are currently experiencing significant water damage since April 2019. It appears that the issue came to light after a custom home was built directly behind our properties on Woodbine. We have soil erosion and excessive water damage to the lower levels due to flooding.
We have contacted the builder, Custom Homes by Bob Wilmering, and to date he has not responded to numerous phone calls. Kirkwood city Hall referred us to MSD. MSD sent an inspector and referred us back to Kirkwood. For almost an entire year we have been given the “pass the buck” or absolutely no response.
It would seem that as owners and living on the properties for 40, 20 and four years respectively that we have a significant problem with water that did not exist until the new construction. Reasonable people would agree that the new construction is the only difference in 40, 20 and four years.
Was there any inspection of the property prior to issuing a permit? If there was a survey, was any consideration given to us, the Kirkwood citizens who have lived on Bach for all these years? We don’t know because we have experienced only silence and buck passing.
Kirkwood