The same night that Webster Groves city council members unanimously authorized the city to join the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool, several residents addressed the council criticizing its recent actions in regard to the fire department.
Funding cancer insurance coverage in Missouri’s new critical illness pool is part of the city’s new compensation plan for its firefighters — a plan that the city implemented on March 7 after the council unanimously voted to terminate its collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, the union representing the fire department.
Roz Sherman Voellinger, a Webster Groves resident and retiree with four decades of organized labor experience as a union representative and negotiator, told council members on Tuesday, April 4, that the ensuing legal fees from terminating a collective bargaining agreement will likely be very costly.
“It troubles me greatly that my elected city leaders have chosen to try to terminate the city’s collective bargaining agreement with our firefighters’ union. The primary reason given for this has been the need to reduce the rising cost of overtime pay to our firefighters — a cost the city maintains is not sustainable due to running a deficit in the city’s budget,” Voellinger said. “Yet, I know from my experience, and I must presume that our city leaders were advised by their negotiating team and attorneys, that the path they took of declaring impasse and terminating the contract would surely lead to a lawsuit by the union, and would clearly be the most expensive route possible for addressing outstanding issues.
“When an employer takes the drastic step our city did, it says to me that they have dug in their heels and are ready and willing to spend money on attorney fees rather than spend the time necessary at the bargaining table to reach resolution,” she continued.
Voellinger added that she has spoken directly with Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold about her concerns and felt they had a sincere dialogue. She encouraged the mayor and council to go back to the drawing board — reconsider the decision to terminate the agreement, as well as spending taxpayer money in court to defend the city’s position.
“Bargaining is often, usually, stressful,” she said. “But toxic attitudes at the bargaining table can be fatal. Some new faces might possibly be helpful. I hope and suggest the city council will acknowledge that the contract is still in effect so that both parties may return to bargaining with a renewed resolve for success.”
Webster Groves resident Evy Jost also implored the city to reevaluate its decision.
“You chose to let a collective agreement expire and terminate so you could devise a payment plan suitable for you, but not for the firefighters, and yet you claim it’s the union acting in bad faith,” Yost said. “Your priorities may be the budget, but the city has a heart. Replace the heart with a cash box and you may reap profit, but you will lose the love that employees and citizens of this community have poured into Webster until it is no longer Webster Groves.”
The city has indicated a willingness to return to the bargaining table, but did not comment Tuesday on whether talks with Local 2665 would resume.
Jenny Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for Webster Groves, on Wednesday morning said that “the city has offered to meet and confer several times with the local. Thus far, responses from the local have not been forthcoming.”