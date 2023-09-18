The public reveal of a draft master plan on Tuesday drew dozens of comments from Shrewsbury residents, with many calling on their elected leaders to slow down and listen more.
Meeting in regular session on Sept. 12, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen was inundated with comments from residents who worry that the small city is rushing to adopt a master plan without sufficient input from its citizens. About two dozen residents sounded off at the meeting in both written and in-person comments that were generally supportive of developing a master plan, but critical that the process has so far excluded direct citizen input.
Amie Koenen, a resident and member of the city’s finance commission, summed up the feelings of many present when she told the board that a “lack of engagement with the citizens” prompted her to attend the meeting.
“We ask that you invite the citizens into the realities (of planning) and help you find the solutions,” Koenen said. “They feel like something is being done to them and not being done with them.”
The draft master plan presented to board members was created by newly-appointed Director of Administration and Finance Diana Madrid, along with other department heads, and Mayor Mike Travaglini and City Clerk Spencer Owens. Posted to Shrewsbury’s website just a few days before the meeting, the plan details vision and mission statements, strategic goals and strategies to achieve those goals, as well as civic strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
In her presentation to the board on Tuesday, Madrid described the “first draft” master plan as an aid for the upcoming 2024 budgetary processes where city leaders want to balance the budget, increase pay for workers, repair critical facilities, update software and technology, and restore financial reserves. In addition to items brought forth by the city leadership team, the draft also includes the results of a 2021 survey of community priorities that had more than 600 responses.
“We are looking for direction to prepare the budget,” Madrid said, noting her desire to have at least a three-year plan and a “budget driven by strategy” in place as soon as possible.
Responding to the many concerned residents at the meeting and those watching online, Mayor Travaglini stressed that the master plan is “not up for a vote” at the September meeting. Several board members said they would favor formal input from citizens, possibly at town hall events.
“We need to find a way to get that input that our constituents are so willing to give us,” Alderwoman Bette Welch said.
Also In Shrewsbury
Aldermen discussed proposed salary increases for city workers that would ensure Shrewsbury is competitive with neighboring communities. Alderman John Odenwald said it’s time for the board to “make a commitment” to city workers.
Madrid told the board that the audit of the city’s 2022 finances would be available for the board to review in October.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the first reading for the ordinance to establish the city’s property tax rate at $1 for every $100 of assessed valuation. A public hearing on the proposed property tax rate will occur on Sept. 26.
City leaders were informed of a vacancy on the finance commission after the resignation of Mike Salmo, who issued a written statement to the board saying he felt citizens’ concerns were being ignored. Citizens may now apply to join that commission.