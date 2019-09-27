Glendale city officials will remind residents that they can opt out of mosquito fogging by St. Louis County.
On Sept. 16, Alderman Aaron Nauman said some residents are not aware that they can have their property excluded from the county’s fogging.
City Administrator Ben DeClue said the fogging of adult mosquitoes is a small part of the county’s vector control effort.
“However, the county tests adult mosquitoes they trap and, if certain types of mosquitoes are found at certain levels, they may spray an area,” he said. “But they will respect our no-spray list of residents who don’t want fogging.”
He said residents will be reminded of the opt out option in the next city newsletter.
Mayor Mike Wilcox said he received a recent email from the Missouri Attorney General stating that a resident complained about fogging.
“Glendale doesn’t do fogging but the county can, if they see a need,” he said.
Wilcox said the resident who complained to the state had done a lot of work on a butterfly garden and that butterflies are affected by such fogging.
Special Meeting
Glendale’s Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at city hall to set 2019 property tax rates.
City officials said earlier that not all data from the St. Louis County Board of Equalization was available to the city. It now is, and that data must assessed by the city before setting rates.