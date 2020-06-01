As governmental restrictions regarding coronavirus begin to loosen, it is important to look back and examine how those restrictions effected us in the first place. Specifically, the vague nature of these restrictions.
While nearly everyone has a different opinion on Stay At Home orders, it is good to remind ourselves that the St. Louis city and County did not give any reopening outline until the month of May. This outline only came after the demand of the mayors in the municipalities.
It is vital that we do not lose sight of the fact that, although our current situation is unpredictable, citizens and businesses still have the right to know about decisions regarding themselves.
Ben Miller
Webster Groves