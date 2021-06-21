A citizen committee tasked with dissecting a proposed merger between the police forces of Warson Woods and the neighboring city of Glendale presented its findings at a Warson Woods Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, June 15 — despite Glendale having already pulled out of the proposal.
“Although Glendale has withdrawn from the proposal, we, the committee, believe it’s important to present a common set of facts — not opinions — in case this should be revived in the future,” said Mike Basler, chair of the ad hoc citizen committee.
According to Basler and several other committee members, the proposed agreement would have represented cost savings for Warson Woods, which already contracts with Glendale for fire and EMS services. Pay and benefits for Warson Woods police officers would have increased under the merger, but a survey among officers suggested little internal support for the move.
The committee concluded that the public safety agreement contained vague wording that could have opened up Warson Woods to potential risks, such as a termination clause that could have left Warson Woods without a police department on relatively short notice.
The citizen committee agreed that while the number of hours officers spent patrolling streets in cars would be reduced by around 36%, police coverage — the availability of officers at any given time — would have increased under the merger.
While the committee said that Warson Woods can afford its police department today, projections suggest that expenses will eclipse revenue in the near future, at which point the city will have to cut expenses from somewhere.
Following the presentation, Ward 4 Alderman Jim Newman requested and received approval to form a committee about the possibility of a straw poll to determine citizen interest in a police merger as a cost savings mechanism. But several aldermen questioned the need for a poll now that no such offer exists.
“Even though it is a moot point with Glendale pulling their offer, I still would like to move forward with a straw poll to gauge the values and importance the citizens put on our police,” said Alderman Newman. “To that end, I’d like to see it move forward.”
Following the vote, Newman proposed the board table any discussion of police mergers for one year “to give our officers a break.” Newman’s suggestion to table such discussion did not pass.