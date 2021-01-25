Over the past several months, the management group of Circle 7 Ranch Des Peres — including Pete Ferretti, BJ Baker and Buddy Coy, along with business vendors Performance Food Group and Be Civil — have continued to donate and support the Kirkwood School District Nutrition on the Weekends (NOW) program.
NOW provides a bag of food on the weekends during the school year for district students experiencing food insecurity.
In late November, the program received a food donation of 1,125 items valued at over $1,300. In December, it received another in-kind food donation valued at nearly $1,000. The combined in-kind and cash donations over the past few months to are valued at over $2,500.