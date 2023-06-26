Following nearly three hours of discussion, the Glendale Board of Aldermen agreed to delay a vote on a major expansion project for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram until the car dealership improves ingress/egress for emergency vehicles.
After initial approval from the city’s plan commission, Glendale Chrysler went before the board of aldermen on Monday, June 19, to request a special use permit for an upcoming expansion. The project includes an addition to the existing service building, a new storage building, interior renovations and a new private car wash.
The car wash in particular has drawn much ire from surrounding residents on Brookside and Glendale Gardens drives, who fear the noise will lower property values and diminish their quality of life.
Early in the day on Monday, June 19, the Glendale Board of Aldermen received a memo from Glendale Fire Chief James Silvernail stating that the dealership is not presently accessible for fire trucks. Though he acknowledged the problem is not structural and instead pertains to the cars parked on the lot, Silvernail recommended a meeting between the dealership and the fire department to work out a solution.
Noting the memo was dated Friday, June 16, Glendale Alderman Aaron Nauman asked why the fire department was not part of the conversation earlier.
“If you look at the sections indicated by the fire chief, concern number one is where the new additional service bay is being proposed,” said Nauman. “That should have been contemplated before these plans were proposed. I don’t see a scenario where you can address these fire concerns with 10,000 square feet of additions.”
Jenni Belding, general manager of Glendale Chrysler, said the dealership had not received a copy of the memo, but she believes the concerns can be worked out quickly.
“I don’t think any of these buildings are going to be obstacles,” she said. “Do I think we need a marked fire lane? Yes. Do I think that can be accomplished with a 15-minute conversation with the fire chief? Yes.”
Several members of the board also questioned why Glendale Chrysler is seeking a permit years before it can build due to an upcoming MSD sewer upgrade running through the lot. Belding said she was asked to combine all aspects of the expansion into one project rather than address the board “once a year for three years.”
Ultimately, the board voted to delay a vote until the July 17 board of aldermen meeting so Glendale Chrysler can meet with the fire department.