Johnson, Christopher (Chris) S., 66, of Webster Groves, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne Elizabeth Johnson and Dexter Jerry Johnson.
Chris is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Ericson (nee Johnson) and Roberta Taussig (nee Martin); and his brother, Steven Dexter Johnson (Jennifer). He also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews including Madeline (Jacob) Grillot, Allison Ericson and David Ericson (who also grew up in Webster Groves), Jeffrey Taussig, Anne Taussig, Elizabeth Taussig, Matthew Johnson, and Verity Johnson; and six great nieces and nephews.
Chris grew up and spent most of his adult life in Webster Groves. He graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1974. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Fontbonne College in 1983 and then a master of arts degree in library science from the University of Missouri. He spent his entire professional career at the Webster Groves Public Library. Chris’ true passion and joy was his work at the Library. Until his involuntary departure from the Library, Chris was at his happiest there where he served as a research librarian. Anyone who knew Chris knew that he would light up if anyone asked him for help at the library and most remember that his gift was providing help and guidance to anyone who needed it.
Until his death, Chris’ continued devotion to the Library remained unparalleled.
Chris was also a devoted, long time member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for April 23, 2022, at Blackburn Park.