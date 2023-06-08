Kuseski, Christopher Allen, born June 10, 1971, in Downers Grove, Illinois, died May 22, 2023, at his home in Kirkwood, Missouri. Chris spent his childhood biking with his brother and friends, creating comical adventures in the open fields of Deerfield, Illinois.
After graduating from Deerfield High School, Chris spent a few years in college, including film school, but his talents quickly led to a highly-skilled career in residential construction and masonry, starting his own home renovation company shortly before his death. His craftsmanship continued into cooking, drawing, gardening, woodworking, gift making, home movies and Halloween displays. His love for the outdoors took him hiking, camping, kayaking, exploring cemeteries, on historical tours, dog walking, playing tennis and pickleball. He was a brilliant scavenger hunt designer, and kids’ birthday party engineer.
Chris was a kind, loving, patient, nurturing, and devoted father. To his friends, family and any acquaintance, he was generous, loyal, and thoughtful. He was THE guy you wanted on your side to instruct, advise, problem solve, be your teammate, confidant, or grab things out of reach.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Allen Kuseski; grandparents Robert and Julia Best; grandparents Alexander and Helen Kuseski; uncle, Dick (Ann) Kuseski; uncle, Robin Best; cousin, Zach Best; and many beloved pets. He is survived by his son, Truman Allan Kuseski; mother, Katharine Best (David); brother, Jeff Kuseski; Truman’s mother, Jan Kuseski; his dog, Ferdinand; cat, Miss Wee; and many more family and friends. We will celebrate his life on Saturday, June 24, at 3 p.m. at Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis, Missouri. Gifts in his honor can be made to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation or Laumeier Sculpture Park.