Put on a holiday outfit and enjoy an evening of Christmas cheer with a Christmas Party on Wheels on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 3:30 to 9 p.m.
The schedule includes a delicious Italian Dinner at Pietro’s, followed by a tour of downtown St. Louis including Anheuser Busch and Union Station. The third stop is Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park. After enjoying the millions of lights on display, the tour will visit some private homes decorated for the holidays.
Hosted by Pam’s Excursions, advanced reservations are required and seats are limited. Tickets are $85. Call 314-633-5959 or email pknox@afftonschools.net to make a reservation. — leave your name, phone number and the name of the trip.