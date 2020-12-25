Though COVID-19 may have halted plans for large family gatherings, the pandemic hasn’t quashed the holiday spirit from the Webster-Kirkwood area. Check out these festive photos from locals keeping the celebration alive through 2020!

This year’s Meacham Park Adopt-A-Family gift giving celebration was held Dec. 19.  For the first time a menagerie was part of a living nativity scene. Twenty families received food and gift cards as they arrived, staggered over a two-hour window. More than 200 children received candy-filled stockings and enjoyed petting animals and meeting Santa. | photo by Jerome Cornute

 
Kirkwood resident Maggie Potter sent in this picture of her husband, Jeff Potter, who visited Downtown Kirkwood last weekend dressed as Buddy from the classic holiday film “Elf.” Buddy traveled to Kirkwood landmarks and strolled through the streets waving at passersby to spread holiday cheer this season.

 
During Advent, the students at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic School donated new gloves, hats and scarves to the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, which provides food, clothes, medicine and emergency assistance to people in need. 

 
Veronica Buchanan of Crestwood summed up 2020 in her “The Grinch Stole Christmas” themed yard decorations. Buchanan’s father, Wiley, built the signs, and her mother, Sigrid, painted them. Buchanan is a lifelong Dr. Seuss fan.  | photo by Diana Linsley