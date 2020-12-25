Though COVID-19 may have halted plans for large family gatherings, the pandemic hasn’t quashed the holiday spirit from the Webster-Kirkwood area. Check out these festive photos from locals keeping the celebration alive through 2020!
- Kate McKearn
Glasses aren’t a given, especially for low-income children. When kids can’t see well, they become less engaged in school — an added challenge to an already difficult online learning environment.
- Julie Tackaberry
I am retired and live in northeast Webster. I would like to thank everyone who has decorated their house. When I get cabin fever, I drive around and look at all the lights. Most are amazing and all are different. You have brightened my life.
- Karan Pujji
The Show-Me State is weathering a stormy financial period while grappling with pandemic-induced unemployment, loss of revenue and closed doors.
- Terry Edelmann
I would like to thank whoever was responsible for assembling the kind, warm words of tribute for Rick Frese. I worked with Rick many years ago, at the Suburban Journals, and knew him to be quiet, unassuming, non-temperamental and dedicated to his job. He wasn’t showy or flashy in the least;…