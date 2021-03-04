Huffman, Christine (Imbs). The Goddess of Youth has left the building.
Christine was born in St. Louis City but was raised and lived her entire life in Kirkwood, Missouri. She is survived by three brothers, Charlie, Mike and Greg Imbs; sisters-in-law Chris and Lisa Imbs; nephew Louie Imbs; and dear cousin, Diane Metzler.
Christine was educated at St. Peters grade school, Nipher Junior High, Ursuline Academy and Meramec Community College. After a brief marriage in 1974, Christine realized that a career in the entertainment and travel industry was what she longed to pursue. Her work led her to an exciting and rewarding lifetime filled with amazing people and experiences, starting with Shriner’s Hospital, TWA, Maritz Travel, Destination San Antonio, and Hilton Cancun, and followed by contract work with Meeting Resources. She then started a pet-sitting business where she met more amazing people and their four-legged, furry friends. She could not have asked for a better life.
Involved in many charities, one of Christine’s favorites was the Family Center, 705 Summit Avenue, East St. Louis, Illinois, 62201. She would be very grateful for a donation made in her name to The Family Center Building Fund. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at Queeny Park.