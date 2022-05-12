Gordon, Christine Harper, of Wildwood, Missouri, passed peacefully at home May 4, 2022. Chris was born in St. Louis to Mary Jane (Kohaus) and Robert Harper. She was in the Kirkwood High School Class of ‘67 and was a long-time resident of Kirkwood. She earned a Ph.D. from St. Louis University, and served as a therapist and counselor in several capacities, including at West County Psychological Associates and St. Joseph’s Academy.
Chris was the loving wife of Gary Gordon; the proud mother of Jody (Gary) Wilmoth, Rob (Susan) Kunz, and Adam (Lauren) Wood; Gigi to grandchildren Allyson, Lauren, Emily, Ryan, and Ethan; kid sister of David (Ginny) Harper and Sue Neidenbach; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lee Harper.
The Funeral Mass will be held May 21 at 11 a.m., at Washington University’s Catholic Student Center, 6352 Forsyth Blvd. Parking is available in the underground garage across the street at Forsyth Blvd. and Hoyt Drive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Catholic Student Center, washucsc.org.