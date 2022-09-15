Christ Lutheran Church in Webster Groves has not only survived, but thrived, through several pastors, a few different locations and church mergers in its 125-year history.
The congregation is celebrating in a big way on Sunday, Sept. 18. There will be entertainment by Circus Kaput, face painting, airbrush tattoos, a DJ, balloon animals, Cowboy Critters Petting Zoo, pony rides, and refreshments from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the outdoor church yard at the corner of Selma and Lockwood avenues. The church’s historical archives will also be available to peruse.
In 1897, Albert H. Buser moved his family to Webster Groves and set out to pull together other area Lutherans to organize what is now known as Christ Lutheran Church. The group began meeting with a part-time pastor on March 14, 1897, in the Royal Arcanum Lodge on the second floor over a grocery store on the corner of Big Bend and Log Cabin Lane. Christ Lutheran Church bought its first building in 1909, a 982-square-foot white frame building, constructed in 1894 and still standing at 667 Atalanta Avenue.
In 1915, the congregation called Rev. George Luecke, Jr. to serve as its first full-time pastor. Carol Brockelmeyer of Webster Groves, now 86, was baptized as a baby in the church.
“I have early memories of Pastor Luecke’s confirmation classes, Sunday School and the youth program,” said Brockelmeyer.
She also fondly looks back on mission trips to Peru, Russia and Haiti, among others, and three of her five kids were baptized by Pastor Luecke.
The congregation worshiped at the Atalanta location until 1923, when Christ Lutheran Church purchased a lot adjacent to the then new high school, and built a $30,000 brick “chapel” designed to hold 150 people. It’s now the office of the superintendent for the Webster Groves School District. The intent was to add on as the church developed, but membership outgrew the building in the few years it took to pay off the mortgage.
Despite the Great Depression, the congregation began a fund for a new, larger church building in 1934, and secured the property at the corner of Lockwood and Selma avenues. This church opened in 1942 and serves the congregation to this day.
In 1988, Living Word Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church merged and enlisted Rev. Arden Mead to lead. Mead’s wife, Ellen, who still regularly attends Christ Lutheran Church, shares that her husband was “a great minister, stellar preacher and wordsmith.”
During Mead’s pastoral tenure, the church purchased the building next door, which became The Arden Mead Youth & Community Center. That building, however, was recently sold to the Webster Groves School District.
Harriet Scholle of Webster Groves has been a member of Christ Lutheran for 43 years. Scholle remembers her first time attending the church was on a summer Sunday.
“There was no air conditioning, but in the hymnal racks were paper fans with an outdated phone number of a funeral home,” she said.
Scholle said she’s seen Christ Lutheran change from an older congregation to one diverse in age that offers “generational continuity.”
“The ‘90s brought a big infusion of young families and we’ve seen another wave these past five or six years,” she said.
Scholle said with each church merger, congregations have joined traditions, which makes the church much more enriching. Rev. Mead brought Christ Lutheran’s Christmas morning tradition from another church. Congregation members are still sharing peace during worship, a tradition brought by members of Lutheran Memorial when they were added to the fold.
“Along with their traditions, Lutheran Memorial brought a lot of dishes,” Ellen Mead quipped.
Meagan McLaughlin, Christ Lutheran’s current pastor, grew up in the Catholic church before attending Evangelical Lutheran Churches of America seminary and graduating with her master’s of divinity in December 2015. She received her first calling to serve at Christ Lutheran Church in December of 2019, and was ordained on Jan. 18, 2020, just prior to the start of the pandemic. She and her wife, Karen, made the move from Minnesota to serve the congregation.
“I find Webster Groves to be a wonderful community with close neighbors,” said McLaughlin. “I’m excited by the opportunity to celebrate where the church has been and where God is calling the church next.”
McLaughlin wants the church to be an accessible home for all, and holds that’s a never-ending process.
“The church has a long history of partnering with other congregations in the area,” she said. “In fact, we just hired a children’s youth coordinator who we share with Emmanuel Episcopal Church down the street.”
There are plans for significant renovations to the church building, enhancing classroom space and improving accessibility with a ground-to-choir loft elevator.
History is important, but the church has a bright future as well. Lauren and Kevin Butz of Crestwood started attending Christ Lutheran Church in February 2022. They met with McLaughlin and “really enjoyed her energy.” They like that the church is informal and offers liturgical services.
“The people are so nice and welcoming, and there are a lot of kids for our four children, including one with special needs and an eighth grader to connect with,” said Lauren Butz. “We also like the fact that Christ Lutheran has a female pastor. We have three girls and thought it important they see a Christian female in leadership.”
Christ Lutheran Church has a long history of serving the community. Currently, the congregation actively supports the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and Humanitri, an organization that equips families in crisis with critical tools and life skills to empower them to rewrite their future.
Christ Lutheran Church seeks people who, like its founding members, are looking for a place where they can worship, welcome and serve.