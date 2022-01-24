As sledding season is upon us, I am reminded that many people refer to Deer Creek Hill and Art Hill as “Suicide Hill.” This is deeply disturbing and inappropriate for many reasons. Many people, my family included, are affected by suicide. To nonchalantly refer to a sledding hill as “Suicide Hill” is hurtful and could unnecessarily trigger grief and trauma. By allowing this reference to continue, we’re making light of a very serious situation.
I encourage all parents to stop using that language and have discussions with their children if/when they use that name for these popular sledding spots. Let us be mindful of what we are teaching our kids. We do not want to give mixed messages and say that it is cool to sled down a place associated with suicide.
We need to do better as a community, and we need to choose our words wisely. We can and should have real conversations about suicide, educate our children and friends on mental health issues and services, and do our part to end the stigma associated with the topic.
Amy Estlund
Webster Groves