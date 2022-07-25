My wife and I love to sit in the back yard and watch the wildlife. I’m thankful there is a lot to watch in Webster Groves, and sometimes it’s downright crazy. Like the story below ...
About five or six years ago, we were sitting in our back yard chatting when we noticed a baby rabbit hop into our yard and head straight over to our pool deck, which is at ground level from that side. The rabbit proceeded to hop through the fencing and onto the deck. We got a little worried because we have had to pull out other animals that had fallen into the pool.
The rabbit’s mama seemed to sense the same thing as she hopped over to the edge of the deck and somehow communicated to her baby, “GET OFF THAT DECK!” Or at least that’s what it seemed like since the little bunny stopped in its tracks, turned around, and then hopped back through the deck fencing and onto the lawn.
Then came the craziness.
We were watching those two rabbits sitting down in the back yard when all of a sudden the baby started hopping our way, followed by mom. They stopped about eight feet away from us and stared at each other. Here’s our version of what seemed to be going on between us and the rabbit pair.
“You go up there right now and apologize,” said the mother rabbit.
“Aw mom, do I have to?” the baby rabbit said.
“Yes!” mom said.
The little rabbit hopped toward us to within five feet while mom stood back.
“Sorry” the baby seemed to say to us.
And so we sat there, baffled, as it appeared that the little one was apologizing for going onto our deck. We even pretended we could understand what was being said.
“That’s OK, but it’s dangerous to go on that deck,” we said as the baby sat there.
“We’re not mad. Just make sure you don’t do it again,” we continued.
And the little rabbit sat there a little longer, staring at us, until it turned around, went back to its mother. They both hopped down the yard and through the fence to the common ground.
We kept seeing that baby rabbit and the mom for the next few weeks. Then one day, the little rabbit came into our yard and we noticed something. Part of the little rabbit’s left ear was missing.
A hawk or owl perhaps? It could have been a lawn mower blade ... we’re not really sure what happened.
What we do know is that every year since, we are delighted to see our little Chompy come hopping through our yard in the spring — thankful the owls and hawks haven’t gotten it yet.
Summer’s here and each night we sit in the back yard. Chompy is usually there eating away, and seems to feel pretty comfortable that we’re there. And it gives us comfort that Chompy’s still there, too.
