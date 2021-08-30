Take a luxury coach ride to Jackson, Missouri, and then enjoy lunch and a wine tasting, followed by a two-hour train ride while tasting assorted chocolates on Friday, Sept. 17. The all-inclusive day trip will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $105.
Advanced registration is required. To make a reservation, email Pam Knox at pknox@afftonschools.net or call 314-633-5959. Include first and last name, phone number and what trip the reservation is for. You will receive a call back with information on how to pay.