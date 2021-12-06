The communities have spoken and the results are in for this year’s Turkey Day chili contests in Webster Groves and Kirkwood.
Hundreds of community members turned out at both chili contests the night before the Turkey Day football game last week to taste test chili from several local restaurants and vote for their favorite.
The Parkmoor Drive-In emerged as the winner of the 2021 Webster’s Best Chili Fest, put on by the Webster Groves High School Parents’ Club. Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats was crowned the winner of the 2021 Kirkwood School District Foundation’s Turkey Day Chili Bowl.
On Thanksgiving Day, the two restaurants then went head-to-head in the annual taste off between the winners of each community’s chili contest. A blind tasting resulted in a 4-3 win that went to The Parkmoor Drive-In of Webster Groves over Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats in Kirkwood.